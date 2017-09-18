Timbers announce time for match against D.C. United

The second-to-last home match of the regular season for the Timbers against D.C. United now has a scheduled kickoff time, the team announced Monday.

The Timbers will face D.C. United on Sunday Oct. 15 at 4:30 p.m. at Providence Park.

The match was originally listed as to be determined for kickoff time.

For TV viewers, the match will broadcast live on ROOT SPORTS.

