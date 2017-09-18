All evacuation orders in Multnomah Co. lifted

Thanks to a combination of successful firefighting efforts and recent rainfall, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that all evacuation order in the county have been lifted.

The sheriff’s office reported enough progress along the west side of the Eagle Creek Fire, which is currently 32 percent contained, to lift the orders.

Evacuation orders lifted for all of Multnomah County. Thank you for your support of our #firefighters. #EagleCreekFire pic.twitter.com/9NTundDVdk — Forest Service NW (@ForestServiceNW) September 18, 2017

Though the rain has helped crews battle the fire, it has also caused some concerns.

The dangers of landslides and flooding in the Columbia Gorge have “greatly increased” and the sheriff's office encourages anyone who sees landslide activity where there is no immediate danger to please report it to (503) 823-3333. But in the event of a landslide emergency, witnesses should dial 911 immediately.

While Multnomah County residents are safe to be in their homes, they are the only ones allowed in certain areas.

“Access to the communities of Dodson, Warrendale, Bridal Veil, and Latourell is limited to residents only, as a result of road closures on both the Historic Columbia Highway and eastbound I-84. Residents in these communities should report to the Troutdale Police Community Center (234 SW Kendall Ct. Troutdale, OR) to receive instructions and permits to access closed roadways,” the sheriff’s office said.

Additionally, deputies said all United States Forest Service lands and Oregon State Parks in the Gorge remain closed to every civilian at this time, and access to these areas continues to be prohibited.

“MCSO wishes to thank our community for their patience and resilience throughout this challenging event,” the sheriff’s office said.

