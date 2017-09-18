Attorney General Jeff Sessions to visit Portland

Attorney General Jeff Sessions makes a statement at the Justice Department in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017, on President Barack Obama's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA program. (AP image)

The attorney general of the United States, Jeff Sessions, will be coming to the Rose City Tuesday.

Sessions is scheduled to give remarks to federal enforcement authorities about sanctuary cities at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services’ field office in Portland at 1 p.m.

Oregon has been a sanctuary state since 1987 and the Portland City Council voted in April to sue the Trump administration over an executive order by the president.

"I'll be honest with you, five years ago I would never imagine myself suing the President of the United States on an issue of what I believe is an issue of morality, and yet, here we are," said Mayor Ted Wheeler on the city’s lawsuit.

Back in March, Sessions announced the federal government would take "all lawful steps" to "claw back" any federal funds granted to sanctuary cities.

