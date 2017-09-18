Second tornado warning expires in Washington for SE Pacific Co., - KPTV - FOX 12

Second tornado warning expires in Washington for SE Pacific Co., NW Wahkiakum Co.

CLATSOP COUNTY, OR (KPTV) -

A second tornado warning was issued on the southern Washington coast Monday for southeast Pacific County and northwest Wahkiakum County.

The National Weather Service said the warning would remain in place until 5:15 p.m. Monday for the areas of Rosburg, Grays River, Deep River, Knappton and Altoona.

The National Weather Service had earlier issued a tornado warning for northwestern Clatsop County in Oregon and southwestern Pacific County in Washington.

Both warnings expired without reports of a tornado hitting the area.

In both cases, a severe thunderstorm was spotted capable of producing a tornado. Radar reports indicated rotation with the storm. 

People in the affected counties were advised to move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building and avoid windows. 

