Tornado warning issued for northern Oregon coast, southern Washington coast

A tornado warning was issued for the northern Oregon coast and southern Washington coast Monday afternoon.

The National Weather Service issued the warning for northwestern Clatsop County and Southwestern Pacific County through 4:15 p.m. Monday.

The National Weather Service reported that a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 10 miles west of Warrenton moving northeast at 20 mph.

Radar reports indicated rotation with the storm.

People in the affected counties are advised to move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. People should also avoid windows.

