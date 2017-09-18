‘Page Six TV’ bringing New York’s hottest column to television

New York's hottest gossip column is coming to television, and more got all the juicy details.

"Page Six" premieres Monday night, and the world better be ready for it.

Host John Fugelsang told MORE that there is going to be a lot of dirt but that it's going to be smart gossip, and he insists it won't be mean, unless someone really deserves it.

“Tons of celebrities either dream about being mentioned in Page Six or they're horrified of being mentioned in Page Six,” he explained.

Fugelsang said that the stories will be more than just mean jokes or rumors. The stories will come from style and entertainment insiders, and even if some of the jokes are tough, they will all be fair.

“One of the things that I was concerned about coming into the show was I didn't want to do a mean show. We have a lot of jokes, and we'll make fun of bad behavior, but I didn't want to do a show that kicks people when they're down, or that trades in unsubstantiated rumor,” he said. “The great thing is, these experts have a career that depends on the celebrities they work with trusting them, so anything you hear is going to be sourced entertainment news.”

"Page Six TV" premieres Monday night after the 11 o'clock news on FOX 12.

