Police ID 27-year-old man shot, killed in SE Portland

Police have identified the 27-year-old man who was shot and killed in southeast Portland early Sunday morning.

Emergency crews responded to reports of gunfire on Southeast 28th Avenue near Powell Boulevard at 1:41 a.m. Sunday.

Wilbert “Billy” Butler was found with severe injuries and taken to the hospital. Police said he died at the hospital from his injuries.

An autopsy determined he died of homicidal violence as a result of multiple gunshot wounds.

Detectives canvased the shooting scene and located evidence of gunfire, but a suspect was not caught.

Investigators ask anyone with information about this case to contact Detective Mark Slater at 503-823-9319 or Mark.Slater@portlandoregon.gov.

