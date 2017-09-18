Superstar couple Corbin Bernsen and Amanda Pays talk Hollywood home design

While fans may know Corbin Bernsen from roles in “LA Law,” “Major League” and “Psych” and Amanda Pays from her role on “The Flash,” many may not know the couple also share a passion for design.

The couple has spent near 30 years together and raised four sons in Hollywood, and they shared those experiences as part of their new book “Open House: Reinventing Space for Simple Living.”

Pays and Bernsen share their ideas from the more than 20 homes they have shared during their marriage and give tips on bringing new life to old homes.

The pair stopped by MORE while in Portland for a book signing and shared stories of their life together and in front of the camera.

Bernsen and Pays will be signing books at the Barnes & Noble in Clackamas Town Center Monday starting at 7 p.m.

