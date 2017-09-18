Ambulance involved in T-bone crash in Tualatin; four people take - KPTV - FOX 12

Ambulance involved in T-bone crash in Tualatin; four people taken to hospital

An ambulance was involved in a T-bone crash in Tualatin on Monday.

Emergency crews responded to Southwest Nyberg Road near the entrance of Fred Meyer at 1:18 p.m.

Investigators said a Metro West ambulance with its lights and siren on went through a red light and crashed into a 2016 Volkswagen sedan that was pulling out of the Fred Meyer parking lot.

The car was turning left onto Nyberg Road.

The driver and three passengers in the car were taken to the hospital for treatment. There was no update released on their conditions.

The driver and passenger in the ambulance were not injured and the ambulance was not transporting any patients at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation and no citations have been issued at this time, according to police.

