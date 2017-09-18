Wendy Williams talks Season 9 of her hit show with MORE

Wendy Williams is one of the country’s biggest talk show hosts, and she is kicking off Season 9 of her hit show this week.

Williams said that this season is one of the first with many changes, and promises to bring back fan favorites like Hot Topics and Ask Wendy.

She also said that the show serves as a “comfort zone” for many viewers, as well as for many of the guests and visitors to the show.

Viewers can find “The Wendy Williams Show” weekdays on FOX 12 at 1 p.m.

