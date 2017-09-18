‘Gotham’ star Ben McKenzie stops by MORE for Season 4 preview

It's the season of “Gotham” that Batman fans worldwide have been waiting for, and star Ben McKenzie stopped by more with a look ahead at what’s to come.

McKenzie discussed how the show was getting closure to the beginning of Batman, as well as some of the other changes fans would see the year.

According to Gotham City’s top cop, fans will get to see some familiar foes of the Dark Knight make their show debut, including the Scarecrow and the reborn Solomon Grundy.

Fans can catch “Gotham” on its new night starting this Thursday, September 21.

