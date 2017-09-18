Vancouver PD asks for public’s help finding endangered runaway t - KPTV - FOX 12

Vancouver PD asks for public’s help finding endangered runaway teen with autism

Posted: Updated:
Kaleb L. Guenther (Photos released by Vancouver Police Department) Kaleb L. Guenther (Photos released by Vancouver Police Department)
VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) -

The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a runaway teen with autism.

Kaleb L. Guenther, 16, has been missing since Aug. 28. Officers said Monday that Guenther has autism and other disorders that can impair his reasoning and decision-making.

Guenther also suffers from a seizure disorder that can create life-threatening circumstances.

He is believed to be staying in the Vancouver area. 

Guenther is white, 6 feet 2 inches tall and 160 to 175 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was likely wearing black Fila shoes with silver and blue detailing, along with a Fila backpack with light green accents.

Guenther sometimes wears a fedora-style hat and he may be in possession of a black Kent Flexor mountain-style bike with white suspension.

Anyone who sees Guenther or knows where he is should contact police at 360-487-7446.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.