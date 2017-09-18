Vancouver PD asks for public’s help finding endangered runaway teen with autism

The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a runaway teen with autism.

Kaleb L. Guenther, 16, has been missing since Aug. 28. Officers said Monday that Guenther has autism and other disorders that can impair his reasoning and decision-making.

Guenther also suffers from a seizure disorder that can create life-threatening circumstances.

He is believed to be staying in the Vancouver area.

Guenther is white, 6 feet 2 inches tall and 160 to 175 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was likely wearing black Fila shoes with silver and blue detailing, along with a Fila backpack with light green accents.

Guenther sometimes wears a fedora-style hat and he may be in possession of a black Kent Flexor mountain-style bike with white suspension.

Anyone who sees Guenther or knows where he is should contact police at 360-487-7446.

