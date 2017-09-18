Humane Society for Southwest Washington taking in Florida shelter dogs

People in southwest Washington are helping Florida residents – the furry kind on four legs – that have been impacted by Hurricane Irma.

On Sunday, a group of dogs from hurricane-ravaged areas arrived in Vancouver and very soon, people will have the chance to adopt them.

FOX 12 got to meet "Summer" the dog at the Humane Society for Southwest Washington on Monday. She is a collie mix that had been waiting to be adopted in a Florida dog shelter when Hurricane Irma hit.

Many shelters there are trying to make room for people who need a safe place to keep their pets while they repair or build their homes, so the HSSW offered to take several dogs in to help out.

"We are very lucky in that we're able to accommodate all the animals from our local community as well as areas where they have more pets than they have the ability to adopt," said Lisa Feder, who is with the HSSW.

Many of the dogs still have to get spayed or neutered and other basic medical exams, but after that, they will be up for adoption.

