Cascade Locks business owners hoping to get back to normal after wildfire closures

Cascade Locks is back open for business after the Eagle Creek Fire came dangerously close to town.

For two weeks, the main road through Cascade Locks looked like a ghost town. Shops were forced to close and families had to evacuate.

Only fire crews were allowed in the area.

But now the signs once again say “open” in town.

Bridgeside Restaurant reopened over the weekend.

Judy Jenkins, restaurant manager, said the fire came through on Labor Day weekend and having to close that weekend was a big economic hit.

Around two dozen employees were out of work for nearly two weeks.

“It’s been really hard on all of us, I mean we’ve been out of work for two weeks now and we finally came back Saturday, so as you can see it’s kind of slow right now, people are reluctant to come back, but we’re really hoping they do come back because it’s a great city,” Jenkins said.

Eastbound Interstate 84 remains closed, and business owners are hoping for an extra boost once it finally reopens.

