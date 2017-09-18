Severe weather hits coast with waterspout, tornado warnings

Severe weather hit the northern Oregon and southern Washington coastal areas Monday.

The National Weather Service issued warnings for severe thunderstorms and even tornadoes.

The first tornado warning was for northwestern Clatsop County in Oregon and southwestern Pacific County in Washington. It expired at 4:15 p.m., but was soon followed by a second tornado warning for southeast Pacific County and northwest Wahkiakum County.

The second warning also expired with no reports of a tornado hitting the area.

In both cases, a severe thunderstorm was spotted with radar reports of rotation.

Earlier in the day, a waterspout twisted over the ocean and was caught on camera by FOX 12 viewers.

There were no reports of the spout hitting the ground, which would have become a tornado.

Showers & a few thunderstorms in NW OR & SW WA thru afternoon. Even a couple waterspout & funnel cloud reports. #orwx #wawx #pdxtst pic.twitter.com/hQvBgbdvcq — NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) September 18, 2017

FOX 12 meteorologists said a waterspout is essentially a whirling cloud and it isn’t actually sucking up water, even though that’s how it looks, but water is often seen splashing at the bottom.

It’s not uncommon to see a water spout off the coast of the Pacific Northwest, with around five a year in our area, usually accompanying a thunderstorm.

There were no reports of serious damage in connection with Monday’s wild weather on the coast.

