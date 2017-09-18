Police seek tips in Crook County buck deer poaching case - KPTV - FOX 12

Police seek tips in Crook County buck deer poaching case

Police are seeking tips about a poaching case in Crook County.

The Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife Division was notified of a dead buck deer north of Prineville on Saturday afternoon.

The deer was located about near McKay Creek about 75 yards from McKay Creek Road. The buck had only a portion of one back strap removed. The rest of the animal was left to waste.

The buck deer was shot with a rifle during the archery season, according to troopers. It is believed the shooting occurred Thursday or Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Turn-in Poachers hotline at 1-800-452-7888 or TIP@state.or.us.

A reward up to $500 is available for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case.  

