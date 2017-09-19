Two people die in NE Portland crash; multiple people sent to hospital

Two people died and at least four others were seriously injured in a crash in northeast Portland on Monday night.

Emergency crews responded to Northeast 15th Avenue and Lombard Street at around 8:45 p.m.

Portland Fire & Rescue reported that several people were trapped in their vehicles after the crash.

Those people were all removed from the vehicles and taken to the hospital by ambulance for treatment of possible life-threatening injuries.

Firefighters initially said five people were taken to the hospital, but police later reported it was four people.

Chaotic scene at NE 15th and Lombard after major crash, several people taken to hospital @PDXFire @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/1TJnPOlY3L — Amber Diaz (@AmberDiazFOX12) September 19, 2017

Now: @PortlandPolice 2 confirmed dead at this time, police and fire looking for more victims @fox12oregon — Amber Diaz (@AmberDiazFOX12) September 19, 2017

Northeast Lombard Street was closed from 13th Avenue to 18th Avenue. Northeast 15th Avenue was shut down from Lombard Street to Buffalo Street. The closures were expected to be in place into the early morning hours Tuesday as the Major Crash team conducts an investigation.

