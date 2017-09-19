Two people die in NE Portland crash; multiple people sent to hos - KPTV - FOX 12

Two people die in NE Portland crash; multiple people sent to hospital

Posted: Updated:
Image: KPTV Image: KPTV
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Two people died and at least four others were seriously injured in a crash in northeast Portland on Monday night. 

Emergency crews responded to Northeast 15th Avenue and Lombard Street at around 8:45 p.m.

Portland Fire & Rescue reported that several people were trapped in their vehicles after the crash.

Those people were all removed from the vehicles and taken to the hospital by ambulance for treatment of possible life-threatening injuries.

Firefighters initially said five people were taken to the hospital, but police later reported it was four people. 

Northeast Lombard Street was closed from 13th Avenue to 18th Avenue. Northeast 15th Avenue was shut down from Lombard Street to Buffalo Street. The closures were expected to be in place into the early morning hours Tuesday as the Major Crash team conducts an investigation. 

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.