Portland man dies in I-205 crash in Washington Co.; speed, wet roads suspected factors

A Portland man died in a crash on Interstate 205 and police reported that speed and wet roads are considered factors in the crash.

Emergency crews responded to I-205 just north of I-5 in Washington County on Monday.

Investigators said a 2016 Nissan Altima was heading west on I-205 when the driver lost control, drifted off the roadway, collided with a metal guardrail and continued across the grassy median and into a light pole.

The driver, Douglas Cansdale, 53, of Portland, was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no reports of other injuries in connection with the single-car crash.

