Portland neighborhoods seeing serious jump in car theft cases

The number of cars swiped from Portland neighborhoods is skyrocketing.

Portland Police Bureau crime stats show a 69 percent jump in car thefts from July of last year to July of this year. Frustration among Portlanders is now also growing along with those statistics.

"I've seen many thieves break in around here," one Portland resident told FOX 12.

According to PPB stats 7,292 cars were stolen, or attempted stolen, during that 12-month period.

After searching through records of around 100 different neighborhoods, FOX 12 identified these five with the highest number of thefts or reported car thefts:

Hazelwood: 503

Lents: 420

Powellhurst-Gilbert: 350

Centennial: 342

Montavilla: 264

News that the Hazelwood neighborhood tops that list comes as no surprise to people who live and work there.

"It's really frustrating, I get angry often," said business owner Hung Choi. "There's a lot of theft, a lot of homeless, a lot of crime."

"We have some cars left in the neighborhood that no one is familiar with, they tend to get dumped with no license plates, so we always call the city and report it," said homeowner Ron Manza.

It's a problem that seems to be getting out of hand.

"At one point, in one month, I think I had more car thefts than the entire southwest neighborhoods combined," said Arlene Kimura, president of the Hazelwood Neighborhood Association.

Kimura attributes part of the problem to Portland's rising population in general, but also to the amount of shopping malls in the area and lack of police presence.

"Within our neighborhood boundaries we have lots of parking lots and lots of places where people leave their cars, which are subject to break-ins,” she said.

Whatever the reason, neighbors say they're tired of it and fed up.

"We've got to have a deterrent for this, and right now we don't have one," said Manza.

PPB reported its auto theft unit was cut years ago during budget cuts, making it difficult to pursue auto thieves. But, officers say they are aware of the growing problem and trying to find ways to address it.

"I know they've tried, and talking to them it does feel like their hands are tied," said Choi.

Here's a look at the numbers from some other Portland neighborhoods, according to PPB stats from that time period:

Alameda: 31

Beaumont-Wilshire: 42

Boise: 16

Brentwood-Darlington: 122

Concordia: 68

Cully: 152

Downtown: 126

Eastmoreland: 32

Eliot: 82

Forest Park: 0

Foster-Powell: 134

Goose Hollow: 53

Hayden Island: 65

Hillsdale: 32

Hollywood: 40

Irvington: 88

Kenton: 117

Laurelhurst: 43

Mt. Scott - Arleta: 112

Mt. Tabor: 122

Northwest: 115

Old Town/Chinatown: 52

Parkrose: 183

Pearl: 58

Reed: 60

Sellwood-Moreland: 100

Southwest Hills: 9

St Johns: 157

University Park: 47

Woodstock: 120

For more information on specific neighborhoods, go to: portlandoregon.gov/police/71978.

