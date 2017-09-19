Portland developer with high bid for Alaska ferry plans boat hotel

Portland developer with high bid for Alaska ferry plans boat hot - KPTV - FOX 12

By The Associated Press
MV Taku (courtesy Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities) MV Taku (courtesy Alaska Department of Transportation & Public Facilities)
JUNEAU, AK (AP) -

The high bidder for Alaska's ferry named Taku wants to turn the 352-foot vessel into a waterfront hotel and restaurant in Oregon.

The Juneau Empire reports that Portland resident Jonathan Cohen's $300,000 bid on Friday was six times higher than the next bid.

The Alaska Department of Transportation entertained three offers - all below its reserve price of $350,000 - and is in the process of selecting a winner.

Cohen represents a group of Portland investors who plan to make the ferry a floating hotel at a pier in northwest Portland.

Cohen said the Taku would be home to hostel-style accommodations as well as individual rooms, with the surrounding pier being a terminal for river-related activities.

