Semi crash on SB 205 causing long delays

Semi crash on SB 205 causing long delays

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A semi crash on southbound Interstate 205 in Portland is expected to cause long delays Tuesday.

The crash near 10th Street has closed the left lane.

Drivers could be delayed as much as two hours due to this crash.

This is a developing story. Please stay with FOX 12 for further updates.

