On the Go with Joe with Olympic archer Miranda Leek Huerta - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe

On the Go with Joe with Olympic archer Miranda Leek Huerta

Posted: Updated:
Reporter Joe Vithayathil
Connect
HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) -

Shooting a bow and arrow is no easy task, but a little help from an Olympian can go a long way.

Tualatin Hills Park and Recreation District has worked with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife to open a new archery range on the PCC Rock Creek campus.

To celebrate the new facility, Olympic archer and ODFW Oregon Archery Education coordinator Miranda Leek Huerta is holding a demonstration Tuesday morning.

A post shared by Joe Vithayathil (@joevfox12) on

To learn more about the new facility and other programs offered by Tualatin Hills Park and Recreation District, please visit THPRD.org. For more on ODFW's Archery Education programs, head to DFW.State.OR.US.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.