On the Go with Joe with Olympic archer Miranda Leek Huerta

Shooting a bow and arrow is no easy task, but a little help from an Olympian can go a long way.

Tualatin Hills Park and Recreation District has worked with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife to open a new archery range on the PCC Rock Creek campus.

To celebrate the new facility, Olympic archer and ODFW Oregon Archery Education coordinator Miranda Leek Huerta is holding a demonstration Tuesday morning.

To learn more about the new facility and other programs offered by Tualatin Hills Park and Recreation District, please visit THPRD.org. For more on ODFW's Archery Education programs, head to DFW.State.OR.US.

