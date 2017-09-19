Wrong-way I-84 driver dies after crash in eastern Oregon

A driver heading the wrong way on Interstate 84 in eastern Oregon died after a head-on crash with a semi Monday evening.

According to the Oregon State Police, dispatchers received a call around 7:40 p.m. about a green 2003 Ford Windstar van heading the wrong way on the interstate near milepost 141 east of Arlington.

Minutes later dispatchers received reports that the van had been in a head-on crash with an eastbound semi hauling vehicles.

Investigators determined the van was traveling west in the eastbound lane at 55 mph to 60 mph before hitting the tractor-trailer and coming to rest on top of the concrete center-line divider.

The semi caught fire following the collision, becoming engulfed in flames and completely blocking the entire interstate for hours.

The driver of the van was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer, 24-year-old Santos Colunga of California, was treated at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

In addition to the OSP troopers, the Gilliam County Sheriff's Office, the Oregon Department of Transportation, North Gilliam Fire and the Department of Environmental Quality responded to this incident.

