Links featured on MORE for Tuesday, Sept. 19

Here are the links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon for Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017.

Soccer star Abby Wambach was in town Monday for a "Together Live" event, a tour effort to support people of diverse backgrounds. While Abby's appearance in Portland has passed, those interested in getting to know more about Together Live can visit the initiative's website.

Comic book giant IDW Publishing recently landed in Portland with a new satellite office, and creative director Dirk Wood recently announced an ambitious new, a 200-page hard-cover quarterly magazine called "Full Bleed." To learn more, go to IDWPublishing.com.

Linkin Park is paying homage to its late singer Chester Bennington, who died by suicide back in July. The band released a new music video for Chester Monday and is bringing awareness to National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, going on now. More information on suicide prevention can be found on the National Alliance on Mental Illness website.

Former Blazer Maurice Lucas passed away in 2010 and his son David is carrying on his legacy. The 7th annual Maurice Lucas Foundation Celebration Dinner is Friday, more information on the gala can be found at ML20.org.

Animal Aid, a no-kill animal shelter in southwest Portland, is gearing up for a new fundraiser at the Lagunitas Community Room Friday: Animal Aid's first ever "Pop-Up Pub," which is being emceed by MORE's Molly Riehl! More information on the 21+ event can be found on the Pop-Up Pub Facebook page and tickets can be purchased at AnimalAidPDX.org or at the door for $30.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.