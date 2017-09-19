Links featured on MORE for Tuesday, Sept. 19

Here are the links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon for Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017.
Soccer star Abby Wambach was in town Monday for a "Together Live" event, a tour effort to support people of diverse backgrounds. While Abby's appearance in Portland has passed, those interested in getting to know more about Together Live can visit the initiative's website.
Comic book giant IDW Publishing recently landed in Portland with a new satellite office, and creative director Dirk Wood recently announced an ambitious new, a 200-page hard-cover quarterly magazine called "Full Bleed." To learn more, go to IDWPublishing.com.
Linkin Park is paying homage to its late singer Chester Bennington, who died by suicide back in July. The band released a new music video for Chester Monday and is bringing awareness to National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, going on now. More information on suicide prevention can be found on the National Alliance on Mental Illness website.
Former Blazer Maurice Lucas passed away in 2010 and his son David is carrying on his legacy. The 7th annual Maurice Lucas Foundation Celebration Dinner is Friday, more information on the gala can be found at ML20.org.
Animal Aid, a no-kill animal shelter in southwest Portland, is gearing up for a new fundraiser at the Lagunitas Community Room Friday: Animal Aid's first ever "Pop-Up Pub," which is being emceed by MORE's Molly Riehl! More information on the 21+ event can be found on the Pop-Up Pub Facebook page and tickets can be purchased at AnimalAidPDX.org or at the door for $30.
Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
A Colorado mother says police need help to find a woman who was caught defecating on their sidewalk in front of her kids.More >
A Colorado mother says police need help to find a woman who was caught defecating on their sidewalk in front of her kids.More >
Family members of the man found dead in a vehicle at KCI Airport said they were let down by two police departments.More >
Family members of the man found dead in a vehicle at KCI Airport said they were let down by two police departments.More >
A Texas woman’s complaint about a cotton arrangement at Hobby Lobby has gone viral.More >
A Texas woman’s complaint about a cotton arrangement at Hobby Lobby has gone viral.More >
A Portland man died in a crash on Interstate 205 and police reported that speed and wet roads are considered factors in the crash.More >
A Portland man died in a crash on Interstate 205 and police reported that speed and wet roads are considered factors in the crash.More >
When Dan Bezzant heard what happened to his son at school Thursday, he broke down crying.More >
When Dan Bezzant heard what happened to his son at school Thursday, he broke down crying.More >
A Cleveland woman stabbed her boyfriend multiple times after finding him naked on top of her 12-year-old daughter, police said.More >
A Cleveland woman stabbed her boyfriend multiple times after finding him naked on top of her 12-year-old daughter, police said.More >
Portland Fire & Rescue reported that several people were trapped in the vehicles after a crash at Northeast 15th and Lombard Street.More >
Portland Fire & Rescue reported that several people were trapped in the vehicles after a crash at Northeast 15th and Lombard Street.More >
Portland Police Bureau crime stats show a 69 percent jump in car thefts from July of last year to July of this year. Frustration among Portlanders is now also growing along with those statistics.More >
Portland Police Bureau crime stats show a 69 percent jump in car thefts from July of last year to July of this year. Frustration among Portlanders is now also growing along with those statistics.More >
Wilbert “Billy” Butler was found with severe injuries and taken to the hospital. Police said he died at the hospital from his injuries.More >
Wilbert “Billy” Butler was found with severe injuries and taken to the hospital. Police said he died at the hospital from his injuries.More >
A would-be robber handed a woman a frightening note on a train in San Francisco, threatening to hurt her if she didn’t hand over her wallet and phone, according to police.More >
A would-be robber handed a woman a frightening note on a train in San Francisco, threatening to hurt her if she didn’t hand over her wallet and phone, according to police.More >