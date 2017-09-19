Eagle Creek Fire grows to more than 48K acres, 46 percent contained

The Eagle Creek Fire burning in the Columbia Gorge is now almost halfway contained, fire officials reported Tuesday morning.

The fire, which began Sept. 2, has burned 48,665 acres and is 46 percent contained.

Officials said crews had help from cooler temperatures and rain across the fire Monday.

Also on Monday, all evacuation orders in Multnomah County were lifted. Officials cited a combination of successful firefighting efforts and recent rainfall as reasons for the action.

Federal funds are also coming to Oregon to combat wildfires in the state. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced Tuesday that a $1 million emergency relief grant was awarded to the Oregon Department of Transportation.

As for crews working on the Eagle Creek Fire, efforts to combat the fire are downsizing.

“In light of weather and fire conditions, the Incident Management Team has begun to demobilize resources. Both equipment and personnel are being released from the fire as the team downsizes to a smaller organization to match needs on the ground. Sufficient resources will be retained to continue mop up and patrols. Given safety concerns firefighters will focus work on the fire’s edges and only monitor interior heat,” said fire officials.

