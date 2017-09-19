Wheeler to Sessions: Welcome to Portland, we oppose Trump policies

While Mayor Ted Wheeler will not be meeting with Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Tuesday, he did have a message for him: Welcome to Portland and I don’t agree with your boss.

Sessions is expected to speak to federal enforcement authorities about sanctuary cities at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services’ field office in Portland at 1 p.m.

In a letter Wheeler shared via Twitter, the mayor said he hoped Sessions would be able to experience the city’s strong economy, vibrant culture and neighborhoods, citing the diversity of the community as a key element to the city’s success.

Wheeler then noted his opposition to policies being put forward by the Trump administration, including coercing local law enforcement agencies to enforce federal immigration law and attempting to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program.

Wheeler also expressed concerns that under Sessions’ leadership the Department of Justice would attempt to end its settlement agreement with the Portland Police Bureau early.

The settlement, reached in 2013, came after a 15-month DOJ review of police bureau practices and procedures, including the use of stun guns.

