Scam callers claiming to be from Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office

Scam callers are claiming to be from the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office to get money and personal information from would-be victims.

The sheriff’s office has received multiple reports from people receiving calls that state they have a warrant, unpaid court fines or missed jury duty and they need to pay immediately or face arrest.

The people receiving the calls are also asked to provide sensitive personal information and credit card numbers to resolve the warrant or cover the fines.

“We are reminding our community members that MCSO does not conduct matters concerning warrant service or payment of fines via phone,” according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

Anyone who receives one of these calls is asked to note the time and date of the call, the phone number and name the person calling used and also listen for anything that stands out that could assist detectives.

Do not send money and do not provide personal information to the caller.

Immediately after hanging up the phone, contact the police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333 and ask to speak with a deputy to file a report.

