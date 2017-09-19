Wildfire evacuation orders lowered for Breitenbush Hot Springs area

Firefighters battling the Scorpion Fire in Marion County (Photo: U.S. Forest Service)

Evacuation orders have been lowered for the Breitenbush Hot Springs and the Breitenbush Summer Homes.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office, fire officials and Marion County Emergency Management lowered the evacuation notices Tuesday from Level 3 – meaning “go now” – to Level 1.

A Level 1 notice means to be ready for a possible evacuation.

Level 3 notices were issued last week after it was determined the Breitenbush area was no longer safe for occupation due to the Little Devil Fire, as well as other fires burning in the area, including the Whitewater Fire, French Fire and Scorpion Fire.

Recent rainfall has reduced the fire danger, but people were still advised to use caution in the area. The continued forecast of rain also increases the potential for mudslides.

The Breitenbush area is a vacation destination with very few permanent residents. It had been under a Level 2 notice – meaning “be set” to evacuate – for several weeks.

Deputies said the Breitenbush area will likely remain in a Level 1 state until the fall or winter.

