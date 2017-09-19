Anti-Sessions protesters line streets outside Portland immigration office

Crowds of protesters have lined the streets around the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services office in Portland Tuesday as Attorney General Jeff Sessions prepares to make an address.

Sessions is scheduled to speak to local law enforcement authorities at 1 p.m. about sanctuary cities.

Beginning early Tuesday there was an increased security presence around the facility ahead of the attorney general remarks.

Homeland Security here at Immigration Office where A-G Jeff Sessions will speak. Protests planned. #Fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/WTi1jJ4Xep — Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) September 19, 2017

Security amping up for Jeff Sessions and protesters. #fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/dDpmSXeTQh — Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) September 19, 2017

Various organizations, including immigrants’ rights groups and Portland’s Resistance, planned protests outside the office.

Sessions has been seen as a leading force in the Trump administrations pushes for changes in federal policies of immigration and increased activity by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement in regards to the deportation of individuals living in the U.S. illegally.

Protesters have gathered in the Pearl ahead of AG Jeff Sessions visit to PDX. pic.twitter.com/A3bBAAK7Ix — John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) September 19, 2017

Hearing chants of no hate no fear immigrants are welcome here. #fox12oregon #Seasionsvisit pic.twitter.com/ejapXSx21q — Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) September 19, 2017

Folks chanting and beating a drum at 15th and Overton. This is the spot where many have gathered to protest Sessions visit. pic.twitter.com/odIIfB9P7v — John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) September 19, 2017

Size of protest crowd ebbs and flows as some leave others arrive. Couple hundred folks out here. pic.twitter.com/cp7fm4loVq — John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) September 19, 2017

Mid-morning, Mayor Ted Wheeler tweeted a note stating he would not be meeting with Sessions, adding a link to a letter outline his issues with the policies Sessions in championing.

This is a developing story. Please stay with FOX 12 for further updates.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.