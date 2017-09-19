Anti-Sessions protesters line streets outside Portland immigrati - KPTV - FOX 12

Anti-Sessions protesters line streets outside Portland immigration office

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Crowds of protesters have lined the streets around the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services office in Portland Tuesday as Attorney General Jeff Sessions prepares to make an address.

Sessions is scheduled to speak to local law enforcement authorities at 1 p.m. about sanctuary cities.

Beginning early Tuesday there was an increased security presence around the facility ahead of the attorney general remarks.

Various organizations, including immigrants’ rights groups and Portland’s Resistance, planned protests outside the office.

Sessions has been seen as a leading force in the Trump administrations pushes for changes in federal policies of immigration and increased activity by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement in regards to the deportation of individuals living in the U.S. illegally.

Mid-morning, Mayor Ted Wheeler tweeted a note stating he would not be meeting with Sessions, adding a link to a letter outline his issues with the policies Sessions in championing.

