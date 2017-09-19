Legacy of late Blazer Maurice Lucas kept alive by son, foundatio - KPTV - FOX 12


Legacy of late Blazer Maurice Lucas kept alive by son, foundation

Posted: Updated:
(KPTV) -

David Lucas stopped by MORE to speak about his late father, Maurice Lucas, who is known for scoring the winning shot in the 1977 NBA Championship Game for the Blazers. 

Maurice died in 2010. Following his death, David helped create the Maurice Lucas Foundation, which helps middle-schoolers feel empowered.

The 7th Maurice Lucas Foundation Celebration Dinner is Friday, more information on the gala can be found at ML20.org

