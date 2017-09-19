Girl, 12, identified as one of two people killed in NE Portland crash

A 12-year-old girl was one of two people who died in a crash in northeast Portland.

Emergency crews responded to Northeast 15th Avenue and Lombard Street at 8:45 p.m. Monday.

Investigators said a 2003 Toyota Camry was heading west on Lombard Street at a high rate of speed when it hit an eastbound 1988 Ford F350 pickup.

The collision caused “catastrophic damage” to both vehicles, according to police.

Several people were trapped in the vehicles. Police said two people were pronounced dead at the scene and four others were taken to area hospitals.

One of the people who died was identified Tuesday as 12-year-old Akeeylee Burton of Scappoose, a passenger in the pickup.

A passenger in the car was also killed, but that person’s name has not been released by police pending family notifications.

One person involved in the crash is in critical condition at the hospital, while two others are in serious condition. The fourth person was listed as “stable,” according to officers.

The preliminary investigation shows intoxication and speeding are suspected factors in the crash.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Officer Garrett Dow at 503-823-5070 or Garrett.Dow@portlandoregon.gov.

