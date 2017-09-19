Abby Wambach, Jennifer Rudolph Walsh talk to MORE about 'Together Live'

One is the all-time leading scorer in international soccer history, the other is a literary agent behind names like Oprah and Sheryl Sandberg.

MORE's Molly Riehl sat down with Abby Wambach and Jennifer Rudolph Walsh about their involvement in the "Together Live" tour.

The pair are playing their part in showing support for diversity. Together Live aims to give a platform for people from different backgrounds to be positively heard.

While Abby and Jennifer's appearance in Portland was Monday, those interested in getting to know more about Together Live can visit the initiative's website.

