Animal Aid puts shelter pets first, gears up for Pop-Up Pub

Animal Aid, a no-kill animal shelter in southwest Portland, treats the cats and dogs in its care as its clients.

It's also preparing for a new fundraiser at the Lagunitas Community Room Friday: Animal Aid's first ever "Pop-Up Pub."

MORE's Molly Riehl, who is the event's emcee, went by Animal Aid to talk to Director of Operations Paige O'Rourke and Volunteer & Finance Manager Julie Toporowski about the shelter's take on animal welfare and how Pop-Up Pub is going to be fun and help homeless pets at the same time.

More information on the 21+ event can be found on the Pop-Up Pub Facebook page and tickets can be purchased at AnimalAidPDX.org or at the door for $30.

