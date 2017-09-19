First flurries bring late-summer snow to Oregon slopes

As the Eagle Creek Fire smolders in the Columbia River Gorge, it’s already looking like a winter wonderland in Oregon’s peaks.

The Timberline Lodge reported 8 to 9 inches had accumulated by Tuesday morning, and the flurries were still falling.

A video shared on social media shows the lodge’s mascot Bruno diving into the powder and has been shared more than a thousand times as Oregonians delight in the prospect of winter after a hot and smoky summer.

Mt. Bachelor employees showed a dusting of the snowfall in Central Oregon in a photo tweeted Monday.

Mt. Hood Meadows officials also shared in the excitement, posting photos of their own online.

Spokesman Dave Tragethon said it started snowing there Monday morning and stacked up enough for an official measurement before noon Tuesday.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if before it’s all over we have 4 or 5 inches of winter wonderland right here at the base area,” Tragethon said. “Anytime our cameras on the mountain are showing snow-covered slopes, and that’s what’s extraordinary about this snowfall – all the slopes are covered. It’s only 2 to 3 inches, but it’s absolutely beautiful. That gets people excited about the upcoming season.”

Tragethon said he doesn’t expect the snow to last at Meadows, and they still need to give the summer season a proper goodbye with a couple more events like the Beer and Cider Fest.

He also said it’s too early at this point to speculate whether the resort will open early, but they’re hopeful for a good season with lots of powder.

