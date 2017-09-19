EF-0 tornado causes damage to dairy farm near Lebanon

An EF-0 tornado caused damage near Lebanon on Tuesday.

The Lebanon Fire District responded to reports of a funnel cloud touching down at Spencer’s Dairy Farm in Lacomb at 1:26 p.m.

Cell phone video from a witness shows the tornado touching down near the farm.

"It came from here, touched the ground and went all the way up to the hills over there, and then knocked a few trees over there," said Ryan Sparks, whose mom took the cell phone video.

Crews arrived to find four barns that had sustained extensive wind damage. Two of the buildings totaling more than 23,000 square feet were complete losses.

“It was just devastating to the dairy,” said witness Pat Hulbert.

A path of debris and damage spread for around three-quarters of a mile.

“It was swirling and swirling,” said Hulbert. “There was debris everywhere.”

Multiple power lines and tree branches were knocked down, but no homes were damaged and there were no reports of injuries to people or livestock.

“We don’t know for sure, but we found one cow over there where she wasn’t supposed to be,” said Ruben Doorneval. “We called her Dorothy because maybe she got lifted and moved, but that’s just speculation.”

FOX 12 meteorologists said radar showed a strong thunderstorm over that area and subsequently what appears to have been a tornado.

Two separate events today. Funnel cloud near Molalla and possible tornado touchdown NE of Lebanon. Both around 1pm and under thunderstorms https://t.co/VIFEilUB5e — Mark Nelsen (@MarkNelsenKPTV) September 19, 2017

The National Weather Service sent a storm survey team to access the damage and confirmed that an EF-0 tornado happened near Lacomb at 1:07 p.m.

8:37 PM | Storm survey team has a confirmed an EF-0 tornado occurred near Lacomb, OR around 1:07 PM today. pic.twitter.com/4CZ00cElIo — NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) September 20, 2017

There were also reports of another funnel cloud near Molalla at around the same time Tuesday.

