Possible tornado causes damage to dairy farm near Lebanon

Posted: Updated:
LEBANON, OR (KPTV) -

A possible tornado caused damage near Lebanon on Tuesday.

The Lebanon Fire District responded to reports of a funnel cloud touching down at Spencer’s Dairy Farm in Lacomb at 1:26 p.m.

Crews arrived to find four barns that had sustained extensive wind damage. Two of the buildings totaling more than 23,000 square feet were complete losses.

A path of debris and damage spread for around three-quarters of a mile.  

Multiple power lines and tree branches were knocked down, but no homes were damaged and there were no reports of injuries to people or livestock.   

FOX 12 meteorologists said radar showed a strong thunderstorm over that area and subsequently what appears to have been a tornado. 

The National Weather Service is sending a team to investigate.

There were also reports of another funnel cloud near Molalla at around the same time Tuesday. 

