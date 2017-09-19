Possible tornado causes damage to dairy farm near Lebanon

A possible tornado caused damage near Lebanon on Tuesday.

The Lebanon Fire District responded to reports of a funnel cloud touching down at Spencer’s Dairy Farm in Lacomb at 1:26 p.m.

Crews arrived to find four barns that had sustained extensive wind damage. Two of the buildings totaling more than 23,000 square feet were complete losses.

A path of debris and damage spread for around three-quarters of a mile.

Multiple power lines and tree branches were knocked down, but no homes were damaged and there were no reports of injuries to people or livestock.

FOX 12 meteorologists said radar showed a strong thunderstorm over that area and subsequently what appears to have been a tornado.

Two separate events today. Funnel cloud near Molalla and possible tornado touchdown NE of Lebanon. Both around 1pm and under thunderstorms https://t.co/VIFEilUB5e — Mark Nelsen (@MarkNelsenKPTV) September 19, 2017

The National Weather Service is sending a team to investigate.

We have received reports of damage near Lacomb, OR from a storm earlier this afternoon. A survey team is en route to assess the damage. — NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) September 19, 2017

There were also reports of another funnel cloud near Molalla at around the same time Tuesday.

