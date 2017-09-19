Portland Timbers awarding $45,000 in grants to 8 nonprofit organizations

The Portland Timbers announced the recipients of $45,000 in grants through the Portland Timbers Community Fund on Tuesday.

The eight recipients were selected by the Portland Timbers Community Fund Advisory Board, consisting of partners Adidas, Alaska Airlines and Providence Health & Service.

They are each educational, environmental or community-focused nonprofit organizations from the Portland area.

The eight organizations will be recognized at Providence Park during halftime of the Timbers match against Orlando City SC on Sept. 24.

They are:

Since the Timbers’ inaugural MLS season in 2011, the Timbers have given more than $3.5 million in cash and in-kind donations, including through philanthropic work, the club’s field-grants program and various charitable activities.

For more on the club’s community outreach programs and partners, go to timbers.com/stand-together.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.