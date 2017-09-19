Deputies investigating deadly shooting in North Plains - KPTV - FOX 12

Deputies investigating deadly shooting in North Plains

NORTH PLAINS, OR (KPTV) -

Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting in North Plains.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office first responded to a report of a disturbance with a gun on the 16000 block of Dairy Creek Road at around 5 p.m.

By 6 p.m., the sheriff’s office reported the case was a homicide investigation involving a male victim.

No other details, including possible suspect information, were immediately released.

