Sheriff: Washington Co. deputy arrested for domestic violence assault

A Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested and is facing charges in connection with domestic violence allegations.

The sheriff’s office first received a complaint in April regarding Brian Waterbury, a deputy assigned to the patrol division.

Waterbury was placed on administrative leave on April 5 and the sheriff’s office requested the Beaverton Police Department conduct a criminal investigation.

That investigation was recently completed and Waterbury was arrested Monday on charges of fourth-degree assault, strangulation, menacing and tampering with a witness.

An internal investigation has been initiated and the criminal investigation in continuing, according to deputies.

No other details were released about the case.

