Lightning strikes, damages condo in Depoe Bay

Lightning struck and destroyed a condo in Depoe Bay Tuesday morning.

The manager at Searidge Condominiums says he's never seen lightning like they had last night. He says this is the first time he's heard of one strike causing so much damage.

Neighbors say around 5:30 a.m. they saw a flash of lightning and heard a rumble of thunder.

Randy Jones says his wife ran in and woke him up about a half hour later when she saw flames.

"She says 'there's a fire!' I jump out of bed, call 911, she takes off down to the fire, we knew there were people down below," Jones said.

Jones says he and his wife started banging on doors to let people know what was going on.

"We just knew we had to go get those people out. The way these places are built with that old wood, I could just see everything going," said Jones.

Property Manager Gary Hayes rushed to the unit that was on fire and was met with a wall of smoke.

"It was just intense smoke that came out and enveloped my body, my shoes to my head, just solid smoke coming out of the door," said Hayes.

Luckily, Depoe Bay firefighters arrived quickly and put out the fire in about 10 minutes, before it could spread to other units.

The condo that was hit was badly damaged, but no one was home at the time and no injuries were reported.

Depoe Bay fire officials say investigators have ruled out electrical fires and other causes, and determined the cause of the fire had to be lightning.

