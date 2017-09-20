Body of British Columbia man who fell off cliff at Oswald West State Park recovered

The body of a man who fell of an 800-foot cliff at Oswald West State Park earlier this month was recovered on Tuesday.

Oregon State Police said at 7:06 a.m. they received a report of a deceased man that had washed up on the shore on Short Sands Beach. The body was positively identified as 51-year-old Joseph McDonald Lescene.

On Sept. 10, Lescene and his wife, Sarah Jones Lescene, 42, of British Columbia, were hiking on the bluff at the end of the trail near Devil's Cauldron when Joseph Lescene lost his footing and fell down the face of the cliff into the water below.

Other people in the area heard Sarah Lescene’s distress on the trail and called 911.

The U.S. Coast Guard used rescue boats and a helicopter as part of the search effort.

The Coast Guard, Oregon State Police, Manzanita Police Department, Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office, Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue and Tillamook Regional Medical Center Ambulance were all involved in the search operation.

Police said foul play is not suspected in this incident.

