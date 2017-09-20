Hiker dies from fall at Smith Rock State Park

A 23-year-old man from Vancouver died Tuesday after falling at Smith Rock State Park, the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office reported.

Tuesday evening, at 6:57 p.m., the sheriff's office received a 911 call about a hiker falling about 250 feet at the park in the area of the Picnic Lunch Wall.

Deputies, Oregon State park rangers, Redmond firefighters and Deschutes County search and rescue personnel were dispatched to the scene, the sheriff's office said.

The hiker, identified as Sebastian E. Baker, died at the scene.

The sheriff's office said it appeared Baker was hiking alone on the Misery Ridge trail before leaving the trail and falling.

Deputies said the cause of Baker's fall appears accidental but the incident remains under investigation.

Sheriff's office detectives are asking members of the public who may have witnessed Baker during the fall or prior. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Patterson at 541-693-6911.

