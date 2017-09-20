On the Go with Joe at Oregon Grape Stomp Championship - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe at Oregon Grape Stomp Championship

Wine harvest season is underway and an annual event will stomp out some grape juice this weekend.   

Joe V. was in Turner at Willamette Valley Vineyards, where the Oregon Grape Stomp Championship is being hosted.

Guests of the event can go feet-first to squish out juice from wine grapes at the estate.

More information on the 27th Oregon Grape Stomp Championship can be found on the Willamette Valley Vineyards website.

