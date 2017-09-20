Money magazine picks Beaverton as one of best places to live in U.S.

Money magazine has picked Beaverton as one of the best places to live in the U.S.

The annual rankings came out this week with Beaverton at number 12.

The rankings are based on places with populations between 10,000 and 100,000. After different factors were taken into account, there were 2,400 qualifying locations.

Those places were then ranked on a variety of components, with the greatest weight put on economic health, cost of living and public school performance.

Factors like crime, ease of living and amenities were also considered.

Money magazine wrote, “don’t think of Beaverton as just another cookie-cutter suburb.”

“The city of 97,000 has its own personality, thanks to a thriving restaurant scene, one of the most ethnically diverse populations in the area, and big local employers like Nike and IBM,” according to the magazine.

The city released a statement about being on the list, noting it being particularly rewarding to have Beaverton’s restaurant scene and ethnically diverse population receive recognition.

"I am honored to see Beaverton continually receive national recognition as one of the best American cities," said Mayor Denny Doyle. "We are friendly, active, and diverse, and our values resonate with people. We strive to understand what our community wants and work hard every day to make sure our efforts are aligned with our community vision. This type of attention raises our civic pride and helps draw more attention and investment to our wonderful city."

Bend and Cedar Mill were also on the top 100 list, coming in at 44 and 94, respectively.

Fishers, Indiana was picked as the best place to live in the country.

For the full list, go to time.com/money/collection/best-places-to-live-2017.

