Driver dies in Hwy 18 crash on Oregon coast; drug use a suspected factor

A driver died in a head-on crash on Highway 18 on the Oregon coast.

Emergency crews responded to the scene near North Deer Drive just outside of Otis in Lincoln County at 3:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators said a 1995 Eagle Talon was heading west on the highway when it drifted into the eastbound lane and hit an oncoming 2016 Ford Explorer.

A 1993 Subaru Legacy was following the Talon and was hit by the car as it spun back around into the westbound lane.

A secondary crash then occurred when a westbound Kia sedan hit a stopped Chevrolet Cavalier near the crash scene.

The driver of the Talon was pronounced dead at the scene. That person’s name has not yet been released, pending family notifications.

The two people in the Ford Explorer were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. There were no reports of other injuries.

Drug use by the driver who died is believed to be a contributing factor in the crash, according to Oregon State Police.

The highway was closed for three hours with a detour put in place by the Oregon Department of Transportation.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, North Lincoln Fire Department and Pac West Ambulance also assisted Oregon State Police in this case.

