Timbers sign Portland 5-year-old goalkeeper battling brain cancer

Portland Timbers goalkeeper Derrick Tellez, who signed with the club on Sept. 20 through Make-A-Wish Oregon, stands in front of the team’s Victory Log at Providence Park in Portland, Ore. (Craig Mitchelldyer/Portland Timbers)

The Portland Timbers are always on the lookout for homegrown talent, and their latest signing has shown that he has the heart of a champion as he has battled cancer.

The club announced Wednesday that they have signed 5-year-old goalkeeper Derrick Tellez to a one-game contract, which will include him training with the team Friday as they prepare for the match Sunday against Orlando City SC.

The signing fulfilled Derrick’s dream to be a Timbers first-team player, according to Make-A-Wish Oregon. Derrick, who lives in north Portland with his family, has a cancerous brain tumor.

“We are thrilled to welcome Derrick to the club and help make his wish to sign with the Portland Timbers a reality for him and his family,” general manager and Timbers president of soccer Gavin Wilkinson said in a release.

Derrick and his family will head to the Adidas Timbers Training Center Friday for a tour and to meet coaches, teammates and staff.

He will have his own locker, and Derrick and his big brother Josue will get personalized jerseys. Both brothers will also then take in practice with the goalkeepers and coach Adin Brown for drills.

The Timbers are also including Derrick in the official team photo as a member of the first-team squad.

Sunday, Derrick and his family will arrive at Providence Park in style in a limousine before he and his brother join the team for pregame ceremonies. After the match, Derrick will head back to the pitch for the Log Ceremony, then head to the locker room for head coach Caleb Porter’s team speech.

"Derrick is an extremely talented young goalkeeper, and we’re excited to have him signed for this weekend’s game against Orlando City,” Porter said. “We are pleased to have him join our club and look forward to his contributions."

For more information on Make-A-Wish Oregon, please visit Oregon.Wish.org.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.