Last animals displaced by Eagle Creek Fire return home

With the Eagle Creek Fire at 46 percent containment and all evacuation orders lifted in Multnomah County, the last animals who were displaced by the fire were returned home Wednesday.

In a Facebook Post, Multnomah County Animal Services reported two officers transported five pygmy goats who were temporarily housed at their Troutdale shelter. The goats were the last of the dozens of animals MCAS provided care for due to being evacuated from their homes.

The goats are now back home in Bridal Veil.

"At our shelter, we cared for 25 animals, and coordinated with Sound Equine Options to evacuate over 500 animals," said Jay LeVitre, the Development and communications coordinator for MCAS.

LeVitre told FOX 12 MCAS had "a very diverse menagerie of animals needing shelter from the fire."

Here's the breakdown of the animals MCAS helped during the Eagle Creek Fire:

Species Count Cat 4 Rabbit 1 Chicken 3 Rat 2 Goat 6 Turtle 1 Guinea Pig 1 Dog 4 Kitten 3

