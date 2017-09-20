Stars of 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' talk to MORE

"Kingsman: The Golden Circle," the anticipated sequel to 2014's "Kingsman: The Secret Service," is packed with action and talent.

Two of the movie's stars, Taron Egerton and Pedro Pascal, talked to MORE's Molly Riehl about the spy flick. The actors spoke about how the movie should please fans of the first Kingdman.

"Kingsman: The Golden Circle" brings British and American personnel together and is out in theaters this weekend.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.