Stars of 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' talk to MORE - KPTV - FOX 12


More Good Day Oregon

Stars of 'Kingsman: The Golden Circle' talk to MORE

Posted: Updated:
(KPTV) -

"Kingsman: The Golden Circle," the anticipated sequel to 2014's "Kingsman: The Secret Service," is packed with action and talent. 

Two of the movie's stars, Taron Egerton and Pedro Pascal, talked to MORE's Molly Riehl about the spy flick. The actors spoke about how the movie should please fans of the first Kingdman. 

"Kingsman: The Golden Circle" brings British and American personnel together and is out in theaters this weekend. 

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

More Good Day Oregon
Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.