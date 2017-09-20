Multnomah Falls Lodge to undergo restoration due to Eagle Creek Fire smoke damage

The Multnomah Falls Lodge was saved from burning down, but it will still need to undergo restoration as a result of smoke damage from the Eagle Creek Fire.

The lodge has been closed for weeks after the massive wildfire that has burned 48,000 acres came dangerously close to the iconic building.

Firefighters managed to save the lodge, but there is no timeline in place for reopening it.

That has left about 50 people out of work.

Rick Buck, the Multnomah Falls Lodge restaurant owner, said as the fire spread through the Gorge toward the lodge, he rushed through the building and grabbed as many historic photos and treasured items as he could.

It’s all now sitting in a storage unit as employees and visitors wait for the lodge to reopen.

“I can tell you we do have smoke damage issues,” Buck said. “It will require a restoration team to come into the lodge and they are going to go through the interior of the lodge and they’ll be ripping out carpeting.”

Eastbound Interstate 84 remains closed, and while the Oregon Department of Transportation reports crews are making good progress, there is no timeline for reopening those lanes.

It will also likely be months before the Multnomah Falls viewing areas are entirely back open. The U.S. Forest Service hopes to open a limited viewing area as soon as possible.

The Eagle Creek Fire was at 46 percent containment Wednesday.

