Flash Flood Warning issued for areas affected by the Eagle Creek Fire

The National Weather Service has extended a Flash Flood Warning until 5 p.m. for areas in Multnomah County and Hood River County that were hit by the Eagle Creek Fire.

According to the NWS, Doppler radar showed heavy rain moving into the area just after 2 p.m., and flash flooding could begin shortly afterward. The warning was originally set to expire at 4 p.m., but shortly before that time, it was extended to 5 p.m.

FOX 12 meteorologist Brian MacMillan said the heavy band of rain is stretching from Bonneville Dam to the west side of the metro area and is moving southeast. He added that some lightning from this cell has already been seen around the metro and that anyone hearing thunder should take cover.

The NWS said the warning covers areas around and downstream of the burn area from the fire, and that the rainfall could lead to significant runoff, mudslides, landslides and debris flows.

Flash Flood Warning continues for Cascade Locks OR until 5:00 PM PDT pic.twitter.com/Tm7NpTiiqC — NWS Portland (@NWSPortland) September 20, 2017

Communities between Latourell and Hood River could be affected, including Cascade Locks, Multnomah Falls, Bridal Veil, Bonneville, Wyeth and Rooster Rock State Park. Parts of the Old Columbia River Highway and Interstate 84 could be affected as well.

This is a developing story. Please stay with FOX 12 for the latest updates.

For the latest weather forecast from the FOX 12 Weather team, as well as the latest traffic updates and closings information, download our free FOX 12 Weather App for iPhone and for Android.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.